The internet is a source of all sorts of bizarre and interesting incidents. We often come across amusing anecdotes from all over the world. Our social media feeds are replete with funny stories, witty theories and crazy incidents, and recently, another such incident caught our attention and went viral. A restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand claimed that a customer did not pay up his bill of 100 baht or Rs. 2,300 claiming that he had some powerful political connections and affiliations.





The news surfaced online on The Pattaya News and the incident happened on June 2, 2023. Mrs Jinwara Rebedef reported the incident that happened at her restaurant named 'Kin Kab Kia' on Thepprasit Road. She even shared the CCTV footage with the portal which was later uploaded to their YouTube channel. As per the report, a well-dressed Thai man claimed that he knew an important politician and was working for him. He drank a couple of beers and ordered food, and said he was waiting for his boss to pay the bill.





The restaurant claimed that the man fled without paying his bill.

Then, the man went outside the restaurant for a smoke and came back in. However, when the owner Mrs Rebedef was nowhere in sight and was at the rear end of the restaurant, he jumped onto his bike and fled the restaurant premises. The lady tried to chase him but in vain. The incident was reported to the local authorities and Pattaya Police who are looking into the matter.





This story later caught the attention of some Australian tourists. Paul Kinsey from Adelaide arranged a visit to the restaurant along with a group of friends. They enjoyed a delicious meal at the same Pattaya restaurant and also tipped them generously, as per Thaiger.com.





