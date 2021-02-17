Couple Leaves $2000 Tip At Restaurant, Here's The Heartwarming Reason

A Chicago restaurant received an incredible tip of $2,000 from a couple.

Dining out is not just about the food or the ambience of the restaurant, but about creating memorable experiences. Some of our favourite haunts in the city instantly remind us of the good times we spent there and the happy memories we fondly cherish. These are not just eateries, but some of our favourite spaces which we simply love to be in. A couple based in Chicago went out of their way to help one of their all-time favourite local joints in the times of the Coronavirus pandemic. They left a whopping USD 2,000 tip with their order at Club Lucky in Chicago. The sweet reason why they did so will melt your heart. Take a look at the viral Facebook post:











The anonymous couple left a tip of USD 2,000 with their order of USD 137.33 for the restaurant, as could be seen in the invoice shared by their official handle. Interestingly, the guest had his first date with his wife at the same restaurant as was revealed in the caption of the post. They had been coming back every year on the same day and time to pay a visit. "This guest had his first date with his now-wife 20 years ago at Club Lucky on February 12. He has been coming back every year at the same time, 7:30, same booth #46! We have given him a standing, permanent reso at this time every year!"





Asking for the tip to be split equally among the restaurant's staff, they thanked them for two decades of great food. "Thank you for 20 years of good memories, excellent food & outstanding service. Cheers to many more," read the handwritten note on the invoice.





The restaurant couldn't get enough of the couple's incredible act of kindness. "We are honoured to be a special part of this couple's life and very VERY grateful for their generosity! During this difficult time, it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough," they wrote in the caption.





The post went viral on Facebook, garnering over 1k likes and hundreds of comments and shares. "Well deserved. Your restaurant marks special moments in people's lives. It's not just food and drinks. It's so much more," wrote one user in the comments section. Another poured in his thoughts, "As a restaurant guy myself, getting to see all our regulars slowly joining us again has been almost like a family reunion. It warms the heart. It's people like this that truly make what we do so special."





What did you think of the generous act by the couple? Tell us in the comments below!







