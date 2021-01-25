Viral Post: Kind Patron Leaves $200 Tip For Each Of 7 Restaurant Employees

A kind customer left a $1,400 tip at a restaurant in USA.

The internet is a source of amazement and entertainment for its users. There are a plethora of new items we read about random acts of kindness that make us smile. In the recent past, we have seen plenty of instances wherein restaurants are being helped by their regular patrons, especially in the testing times of the Coronavirus pandemic. However small or large these donations and contributions may be, their support helps ease the worries of the owners of these eateries. A kind patron came forward to help all the employees at his favourite restaurant in Colorado, USA. His incredible gesture has won over the internet. Take a look:











The post was shared by the official handle of Notchtop Bakery and Café in Estes Park, Colorado, USA. According to them, the customer did not reveal his real name and instead called himself the 'Covid Bandit'. "Thank you 'Covid Bandit' for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives," read the caption to the post which has now gone viral.

Among the two pictures in the post, one was the photo of the bill in which the customer had tipped a whopping $1,400 along with his bill worth $20.40. The amount was to be divided among seven employees of the restaurant, $200 for each, as per the instructions on the bill. The customer also made a big smiley face on his bill along with the words, "Covid sucks. $200 for each employee today."





Users shared a number of responses to the viral post. "How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here," wrote one user. Another user got emotional, thanking the unnamed stranger for his kindness, "So so nice to hear the good stuff! Brought tears to my eyes."





