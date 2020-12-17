Viral: Customer Leaves USD 5,000 Tip With Order, Social Media Is In Awe

Viral: A restaurant in Pennsylvania, USA received an incredible tip of $5,000.

Highlights Restaurants are struggling to survive in the pandemic era

A customer went out of his way to support his favourite eatery

He left a whopping 5,000 dollar tip with his order

The pandemic has adversely affected a number of industries across the globe, the most significant one being restaurant and hospitality. A huge number of eateries have closed down, while others are grappling with loss of customers and decline in revenue. However, there are a few customers who are going out of their way to provide financial aid to their favourite restaurants. The waiting staff at Anthony's were in for a sweet surprise when a customer left them a $5,000 tip with his order. Take a look at the Facebook post, which is now viral:











(Also Read: Food For Thought: 9 Big Gestures That Made The Internet Smile In 2020)





The post was shared on Facebook by Italian restaurant Anthony's, which is in Pennsylvania, USA. The post featured a picture of the receipt wherein a whopping $5,000 tip (roughly Rs. 3.67 lakhs) was added to a $205.94 bill. "We have no words other than THANK YOU!! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays!!! We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL!! We have the best community around," read the caption.

Since the time it was shared, the Facebook post by Anthony's went viral and received over 1k likes and hundreds of comments and shares. People couldn't help but express their awe at the customer's generosity in extending help to the restaurant in these testing times. "Given the tough times those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous," commented one user. Another wrote about how the gesture was in keeping with the Christmas spirit of gifting. "this is what Christmas is all about love and kindness and helping people out who need it when they need it," said the user.





Promoted

Interestingly, this is not the first gesture of generous tips that the internet has seen in recent times. Brendan Ring, the owner of an Ohio-based restaurant had shared on Facebook how one of his most regular customers tipped a whopping $3,000 with a beer order of just $7.02. Further, he asked the owner to share the tip with the entire staff - saying that he would see them all once lockdown reopened and the pandemic situation became better.





What do you think about these acts of kindness? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







