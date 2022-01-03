With the sudden spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases across the country, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and several other state governments are mulling tough rules to control the spread. Different states have imposed night curfew, restrictions on travel, social gatherings, meetings and more. Several states have also closed gyms, spas, swimming pools, schools and colleges and ordered offices to run with 50 percent capacity and encourage work-from-home situation. Theatres and cinema halls have been advised to run with 50 percent capacity, that too up to 10pm. Besides, several rules and regulations have also been imposed on hotels and restaurants. Let's take a look at state-wise guidelines for the hospitality sector.

Here're Fresh Covid-19 Rules For Hotels And Restaurants In 6 States:

Delhi NCR:





Restaurants, in the national capital, will remain open with 50percent capacity. The timings of the restaurants will be restricted between 8 am and 10 pm. The bars too will be open with half of its capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm. The hotels, on the other hand, will remain open. However, the banquets and conference halls (inside the hotels) will remain closed.





West Bengal:





In West Bengal, restaurants and bar are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity at a time. The timings of these restaurants are restricted up to 10pm, until January 15, 2022.





Chandigarh:





Chandigarh government as announced that restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, eateries will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Moreover, only those with double vaccine will be allowed to enter in any public place, an official order of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), UT Chandigarh, reads.

Maharashtra:





To curb the spread of the virus, section 144 has been imposed on different parts of the state till January 7, 2021. As per the new restrictions, parties and gatherings are prohibited in in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs until January 7.





Karnataka:





Bengaluru, in Karnataka, is one of the red zones declared by the Centre. While the state has imposed night curfew - between 10 pm and 5 am - they are soon going to come up with fresh guidelines to curb the spread.





Rajasthan:





Rajasthan government has recently announced night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am. They have also imposed restriction on any kind of gatherings. According to the new rules, maximum of 100 people are allowed for any kind of public or social gatherings at any place. These restrictions have been imposed on the state until January 7, 2021.