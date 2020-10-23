Navratri Thali At Sattvik Restaurant Is An Exciting Spread With Something For Everyone

The Navratri thali at Sattvik Restaurant is a must-try.

Think Navratri and the first thing that pops to mind is the special food eaten during the fasting days. Whether it's a Sabudana cutlet or some yummy Lauki ki sabzi, the vrat-special khana truly has a charm of its own. All these dishes are brought together into a comprehensive whole in the form of a Navratra thali. Although there are many Navratra thalis available at multiple restaurants, the one by Sattvik Restaurant in Saket, New Delhi is truly a class apart.





The Navratri thali began with a refreshing Mint Chaach or spiced buttermilk. For starters, there was a luscious Malai Paneer Tikka with a dash of green chilli chutney. Sabudana Tikki with dry mango chutney was a tad different from the usual ones prepared in Navratri, but enjoyable nevertheless. Coming to the main course, the three dishes featured included a lavish Kaju Khoya Paneer Roll, Kacche Kele ke Kofte and Rasmisa Aloo Tamatar garnished with foxnuts or makhana. These delicious preparations were paired with an interesting Samak Pulao garnished with pomegranate seeds. There was also a Kuttu and Singhare ki Puri which was crispy and the perfect bread to go with the thali.





Navratri menu at Sattvik restaurant left no stone unturned, even in the side dish. There was a tasty watermelon-shakarkandi chaat along with a special Lauki raita. Sabudana Papad, however, stole the show at least in the side dish category! The interesting dessert - rose petal kheer - left a sweet aftertaste that left us wanting more with every bite.





So, head to Sattvik and sample the delicacies for a wholesome Navratri meal!





What: Navratra Thali at Sattvik Restaurant





Where: S 5, 2nd floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi





When: 21st to 24th October, 2020







