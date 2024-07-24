Baking fails can sometimes lead to moments of mirth and memorable lessons. Recently, a vlogger shared a reel showing what happened to a batch of croissants she decided to bake for breakfast one morning. In the now-viral video, we see some of the layered treats begin to unravel slightly. As the video proceeds, we see the segments move and grow in size due to the heat. The manner of their 'opening' up has led to a lot of comedic speculation online. The text reads, "Thought it would be a good idea to get up and bake for breakfast". Watch the full video below:

The reel has clocked 9 million views so far. In the comment section, many users - including Swiggy Instamart - have compared these croissants to scorpions. Others feel that they look "alive" or that they are showing off their biceps! The comments are too hilarious to miss.





"Crossain't."





"Why are they un-croissanting?"





"Why did they turn into Scorpions?"





"Thought these were snails."





"Born to be a papad, Forced to be a croissant."





"Them coming to life has me dying."





"Rebels in the oven."





"Uncoiled ones are for those people who can't pronounce croissants properly."





"Croissants be flexing them muscles."





"Excuse me uh, I think your croissants are possessed."





"That's why you don't bake them alive."





"The wonder of life... this made me laugh."





