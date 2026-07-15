As online grocery shopping becomes increasingly common, product quality remains an important concern for consumers. A recent post on X has brought attention to one such complaint after a customer alleged that a pack of Low-Fat High-Protein Paneer delivered through Blinkit was "fake" or adulterated. Sharing a video of the product, he claimed it had an unusual stiffness and questioned its quality.





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Customer Alleges Paneer Was 'Fake' Or Adulterated

X user Praveen shared a video alleging that the paneer he received was not genuine. In the clip, he pointed to the product's texture and claimed it was unusually hard, and not like normal paneer that crumbles easily. He also noted that he had opened the packet on July 14, even though the expiry date mentioned on the packaging was July 20.

In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote, "Fake or adulterated paneer is being sold in the market. This is the second time I have received this kind of paneer."





Responding to the video, Naveen Singh, Head- Quality, FruBon, said, "Our Low-Fat High-Protein Paneer is intentionally formulated with lower fat and higher protein than conventional paneer. This results in a naturally firmer texture, which may differ from regular "Malai Paneer." Consumers accustomed to conventional paneer may perceive this difference in texture as unusual if they are unaware of the product's nutritional formulation. Our regular consumers understand the taste and texture profile of this product and specifically purchase it for its high-protein, low-fat nutritional benefits. Since low-fat, high-protein paneer is still a relatively new category in the Indian market, consumer awareness regarding its expected texture and eating characteristics is still evolving."

Additionally, the company shared that they had contacted the consumer through X and requested contact details so that its Quality team could investigate the complaint and collect the product if required. The matter remains under review based on the consumer's complaint and the manufacturer's response. FruBon also stated that it reviewed the production and quality records for the concerned batch and said it had not identified any manufacturing deviations based on the records examined. The Company said it has supporting Certificate of Analysis (COA) records and an independent NABL-accredited laboratory report for the product, confirming compliance with applicable FSSAI standards.





The X user further alleged in their post that such incidents were becoming increasingly common. The customer criticised the practice of offering large discounts to sell products in bulk if it came at the expense of quality. Tagging Blinkit and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), he called for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.





"Who will be responsible if my family or I become sick after eating this foul-smelling paneer? Food safety is not something that should ever be compromised," he wrote.

Blinkit Responds To 'Fake' Paneer Claim

Blinkit responded to the post and apologised for the customer's experience. In its reply, the company wrote, "Hi Praveen, we're really sorry for the inconvenience caused. As discussed, we have initiated a refund of Rs 203 in the form of a promo code." The company also shared the promo code details and said it would remain valid until July 15, 2026.





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Blinkit further stated that the feedback had been escalated to the concerned team for appropriate action.





"We sincerely apologize for the experience you had with us. We strive to provide the best possible service, and your feedback has been noted and promptly escalated to the concerned team for appropriate action to help prevent similar issues in the future," the company said.