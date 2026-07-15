Imagine you're halfway through cooking dinner and your gas cylinder suddenly runs out. Until now, that usually meant waiting hours, or even a day or two, for a replacement. But that's about to change. Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service on a quick commerce platform. The new service lets customers order an LPG cylinder through the Instamart app and get it delivered in as little as 10 minutes.

Instamart Now Delivers LPG Cylinders In 10 Minutes

The launch also introduces HP Navya, HPCL's brand-new 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, making it available for instant delivery. It has been designed for modern homes and is lighter than traditional cylinders, making it easier to carry. The rust-resistant cylinder not only lasts longer but is also made with extra safety features. The best feature, perhaps, is its transparent body that allows you to check how much gas is left without guessing.

The service is being rolled out first in Bengaluru, where customers can order either the 10 kg HP Navya composite cylinder or the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder directly through Instamart. While platforms already deliver groceries, medicines, electronics, and daily essentials in minutes, LPG cylinders are now joining that list for the first time.





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Who Can Order It?

One of the biggest highlights is that you don't need an existing domestic LPG connection to buy it. That means students, people living on rent, young professionals, and smaller households can easily order a cylinder whenever they need one.





The process is as simple as ordering groceries. Just open the Instamart app, select the cylinder you want, add it to your cart and place the order. If you're buying it for the first time, you'll receive a new cylinder after completing an ID verification. For future orders, simply hand over your empty HPCL cylinder when the new one arrives, and it will be treated as a refill. Every order is fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributors and delivered by trained personnel following all safety and regulatory guidelines.





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Quick commerce has already changed how people buy groceries, medicines and daily essentials. Now, it is entering a completely new category with cooking gas. For people who suddenly run out of LPG or need an extra cylinder, this could be a game changer.