A Blinkit customer recently took to X to share his experience after allegedly receiving a defective induction stove through the platform. The post has since gone viral, drawing attention to the company's customer service response. According to the user, the induction stove "did not turn on upon arrival". He said he attempted to raise the issue through Blinkit's chat support but kept receiving a message stating there was a "surge in requests" and that he should "try again later".





The customer further claimed that when he eventually received a call, he was informed that defective products could be replaced within seven days. However, he later alleged that the company refused to process the replacement, stating it was "not responsible for damaged products".





Calling the experience "pathetic service", the user also criticised the behaviour of the customer service executive. "Their executive was so rude. I said I would file a complaint against you, he said - kar do complain [go ahead, complain]," the post read.







The post quickly gained traction on X.





Responding to the complaint, Blinkit said, "Hi Mukul, we're sorry to hear about your less-than-ideal experience with us. Request you to please share your order ID or registered contact number via DM so that we can assist you better."





In a follow-up response, the company added, "We regret that your experience wasn't what we aimed for. We've addressed your concern and kindly request you to refer to the conversation shared via DM for further clarification or assistance."





The issue was eventually resolved, with the customer confirming that a replacement had been arranged. "Their team reached out, and they are sending a replacement now. X and #stufflistingsarmy FTW," he wrote in an update.