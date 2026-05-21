Kolkata has always had strong opinions about food. It is, after all, a city that takes the adda as seriously as the meal, where the conversation around a dish can outlast the dish itself. But 2026 has been a quietly busy year for new openings, and May and June in particular have brought a genuinely interesting crop of restaurants, cafés, and bars to the city. From a rooftop microbrewery atop a Ballygunge hotel to an intimate café expanding into the suburbs, and a North Indian restaurant bringing Delhi flavours to South Kolkata, there is enough new ground to cover this season to keep the city's weekend plans sorted well into the monsoon.





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Here Are The New Openings In Kolkata In May-June 2026

Scarlet by Aauris, Mani Square

Scarlet by Aauris has launched its third outlet at Mani Square, following openings at Aauris Hotel and Lake Road, specifically to serve the Salt Lake customer base that had been making the trip to its other locations. Founder Mannvi Saini has said the decision was purely demand-driven: regulars were coming from Salt Lake anyway, so the outlet followed them. The design features a prominent red tree installation as the centrepiece, with a sunlit glass wall that produces a warm golden-hour glow throughout the café. Signature items like the Burrito Bowl and Matilda Cakes anchor the menu, with the new Tiramisu Latte added for the Mani Square audience. The menu has been slightly adapted for the mall-going crowd, but the core Scarlet identity, European-influenced café food, good coffee, a calm and considered atmosphere, remains intact.

Ladurée

Ladurée, the world-famous French patisserie, has arrived in Kolkata at Quest Mall, bringing with it a slice of Parisian charm. For a city with as deep a love for sweets and patisserie as Kolkata, the arrival of Ladurée is not a trivial event. The macarons, the Pierre Hermé-influenced sensibility, the iconic pale green boxes, all of it lands in a city that is genuinely equipped to appreciate it. This is not the kind of opening you walk past and try on a whim; go with intention, go with a specific occasion in mind, and order more than you think you need.

14 PM

14 PM is the laid-back neighbourhood bar that Middleton Street has been quietly waiting for. The food menu is built around modern Indian plates with regional twists, curry leaf pesto linguini, Bombay Frankie bites, and Chorafali nachos are the kind of dishes that make you want to go back and order the things you didn't get to the first time. The drinks are Indian-inspired craft cocktails, designed to complement the food rather than compete with it. The overall vibe is deliberately unfussy: this is not a destination bar trying to be a conversation piece, it's a neighbourhood bar that happens to have very good food and a drinks programme with a point of view. That combination is rarer than it sounds, and Middleton Street is a better street for having it.

Bougainvillea Café & Bistro

Bougainvillea is co-owned by Sumona Basu of Calcutta Nostalgia fame and Somnath Sarkar, and the whole project carries the kind of considered personal energy that tends to produce genuinely good restaurants. The multi-cuisine menu spans Continental, Oriental, and café classics in a casual fine-dining setting, the sweet spot between a restaurant you dress up for and a café you pop into without thinking. The name is its own quiet statement: the bougainvillea blooms unapologetically, in difficult conditions, without requiring much fuss. That's a good philosophy for a restaurant in a competitive neighbourhood. The South City Mall proximity puts it squarely on the Saturday afternoon circuit, but this one deserves a proper evening visit too.





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Yokocho

In Japan, yokochos are neon-lit alleyways with tiny restaurants and karaoke bars. Kolkata's version is on Park Centre's first floor, accessible via a spiral staircase and a maze of shops, behind a large wooden door. This restaurant is a collaboration between Abhimanyu Maheshwari, Ramesh Kumar Agarwal, and chef Auroni Mookerjee. The menu focuses on Asian barbecue with shared plates and live fire, perfect for ongoing conversations. Inspired by travels through Thailand, Korea, and Japan, Yokocho mirrors India's khau gallis: casual and convivial. Simple cocktails and origami cats add charm. It's a buzzworthy new Park Street opening.