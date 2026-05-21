Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up his five-nation diplomatic tour, but one thoughtful gift presented during his visit to Italy is now drawing attention. We are not talking about Melody Toffee here but a variant of Indian rice! During his meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, PM Modi gifted a sample of Assam's famous Joha rice, a small aromatic rice variety known for its rich fragrance and deep cultural importance.

PM Modi Brought Assamese Gifts To Italy

The moment became a proud one for Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news and said Assam was shining on the global diplomatic stage. He also highlighted that PM Modi presented an Eri silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, showcasing another important symbol of Assam's heritage. But it was the Joha rice gift that sparked curiosity.

"These gifts not only reflect Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji's love towards Assam and taking its heritage forward but also the rising influence of Assam on the world stage," he wrote.





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Why would a simple grain of rice be chosen as a diplomatic gift for one of the world's top food leaders?

What Makes Assam's GI-Tagged Rice Stand Out?

Joha rice is one of Assam's oldest and most valued indigenous rice varieties, deeply rooted in the state's agricultural and cultural traditions.





Texture And Aroma





One of the biggest reasons Joha rice is so popular is its unique texture. Once cooked, the grains remain soft and fluffy while staying separate and non-sticky. This makes it ideal for pairing with traditional Assamese dishes and gives it a light, comforting quality that has made it a favourite for generations.





What makes Joha truly special is that its fragrance is entirely natural. It develops because of a special aromatic compound formed due to Assam's unique agro-climatic conditions. The rice is mainly cultivated in districts like Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Darrang, and Nagaon, where abundant rainfall, fertile alluvial soil, and humid weather create the perfect environment for developing its signature aroma and taste.





Protected By Its GI tag





Joha rice received its Geographical Indication (GI) status on April 27, 2017, officially recognising it as a product unique to Assam. This tag protects its authenticity by ensuring that only rice grown in Assam under traditional cultivation methods can be sold as Joha rice.





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It May Offer Health Benefits Too





Joha rice has also attracted scientific interest for its nutritional value. Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology found that it contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, antioxidants, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds. Their studies suggest that Joha rice may help lower blood glucose levels, support heart health, and provide antioxidant protection.





PM Modi's gift for the DG of FAO brought international recognition to Assam's agricultural heritage.