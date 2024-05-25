There is nothing that matches the satisfaction of a home-cooked meal. And when it comes to making your favourite fast food item at home, the joy gets doubles. A new video making rounds on Instagram shows how to make an aloo tikki burger at home. The clip was not shared by a chef or a food vlogger, but by a “dadi.” Isn't that amazing? Needless to say, people are loving the recipe. The video starts with a fun poem by the elderly woman: “Kyu ban gaya hai tu bandar? Daal roti se tujhe lagta hai dar. Khana khana hai to aaja hamare ghar. Kyuki aaj hum bana rahe hai aloo tikki burger. [Why have you turned into a monkey? Are you scared of dal and roti? If you want to eat, come over to our place, because today we're making aloo tikki burgers].”

The woman begins by placing a wok on the stove and filling it with oil. While the oil heats up, she starts preparing the mixture for aloo tikki. In a bowl, she takes boiled, peeled potatoes and adds corn flour, salt, red chilli powder, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, green chilli, peas and chopped coriander, mixing everything to create a fine mixture. To shape the tikkis, she applies some oil to her palms and forms small, flattened balls. Once done, she fries the tikkis in the hot oil.

Next, she takes a griddle and spreads some butter on it. After heating the buns, she applies mayonnaise to one side, places a tikki on it, adds a layer of tandoori mayonnaise, followed by sliced tomatoes, sliced onions and a cheese slice. She then spreads some tandoori mayonnaise on another bun before finally sandwiching them both together. Voila, the burger is ready to be served.

“CRISPY CHEESY (Aaloo Tikki Burger) with daadi || Tasty and Easy Recipe || Namaste,” read the text attached to the post.

The video instantly won hearts on social media, garnering 180k likes and thousands of postive comments.

A user wrote, “Dadi ji- the cutest chef all over Instagram! Lots of love dadi.”

Another added, “Dadi... you're the cutest,”

Someone said, “Dadi ji aapke Ghar ka address bataiye mai aarhi [Grandmother, please tell me your address. I'm on my way.]”

“Cuteness and Taste to the power (infinity) well wishes to Dadi Ji,” read a comment.

An Instagrammer wrote, “May god bless u more health and happiness dadi.”

Many simply said, “Sweetest.”

What are your views about this recipe for aloo tikki burger? Tell us in the comments below.