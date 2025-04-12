Telugu track Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Chutney has taken Instagram by storm. From influencers to celebrities – everyone is hopping on this fun foodie trend. The latest star to join the craze is none other than TV actress Debina Bonnerjee and her adorable family. In a super cute Instagram video, Debina and her daughters, Lianna and Divisha, are seen chilling in the trunk of a car. Yep, you read that right. And what were they munching on? No prizes for guessing — obviously, dosa, idli, sambar and chutney.





The trio looked absolutely adorable as they dug into their South Indian feast. And just when you think it can not get anymore cute, a confused Gurmeet Choudhary walks up to them – only for the car to drive off right before he reaches. Too funny, right?





“When we 3 are a team. Idli Dosa Fan,” read the text attached to the post.

Before Debina joined the viral trend, several celebs had already jumped on the bandwagon including Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil. Last month, he shared a fun reel on Instagram where he was seen relishing Dal Pakwan, a classic Sindhi breakfast dish. For the unversed, Dal Pakwan is a delicious combo of crispy, deep-fried flat puris seasoned with salt, pepper and ajwain, served with a generous helping of chana dal. In the video, Dalip is casually scrolling through his feed, catching folks dancing to the viral track.





The text overlay read, "Sindhi me scrolling through my feed while eating Dal Pakwan.” Do not miss the LOL caption – "Don't spread hate, only spread Dal on Pakwaan." Click here for the full story.





Previously, Shilpa Shetty also jumped on the Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Chutney trend. During a visit to Chennai, the actress treated herself to a piping hot plate of dosa and sambar right in her hotel room. In a fun Instagram post, Shilpa was seen grooving to the viral track while holding up a plate of dosa and bowls of chutney for the camera. Her energy was infectious, and of course, she made sure her South Indian meal got the spotlight it deserved. Here is the full story.





Have you hopped on the Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Chutney trend yet?