If someone had told us a year ago that a song about South Indian dishes would go viral, it would have been hard to believe. But in just a month, the Telugu track Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Chutney has taken the internet by storm! From dance reels to lip-sync videos, social media is flooded with the trend. The latest celeb to join in? Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil! He shared a fun video on Instagram while enjoying Dal Pakwan, an authentic Sindhi breakfast. For those unaware, Dal Pakwan consists of deep-fried, crisp maida puris flavoured with salt, pepper and ajwain, served with chana dal.





In the clip, Dalip can be seen scrolling through his Instagram feed, watching people groove to the viral track. The text overlay hilariously read, "Sindhi me scrolling through my feed while eating Dal Pakwan." Adding a witty touch, he captioned the post: "Don't spread hate, only spread Dal on Pakwaan."







Earlier, Shilpa Shetty also grooved to the viral hit, Dosa, Idli, Sambar Chutney, Chutney. The actress visited Chennai and enjoyed a hot plate of dosa and sambar in her hotel room. In a post shared on Instagram, Shilpa was seen dancing to Dosa, Idli, Sambar Chutney, Chutney song while showing a plate of dosa and bowls of chutney to the camera. The side note on Shilpa's post read, "When in Chennai. #chennaidiaries." Take a look below. Click here to read the complete story.







The Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Chutney trend is making us crave some South Indian food. What about you? Let us know in the comment section below!