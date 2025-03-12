Shilpa Shetty never shies away from expressing her love for food. The actress often shares foodie adventures on social media. Needless to say, we love her gastronomic tales. Recently, Shipa visited Chennai, where she enjoyed all her favourite South Indian delicacies such as dosa, sambhar, idli and chutney. Before relishing her meal, the Bollywood diva did not miss the chance to groove to the latest viral hit, 'Dosa Idli Sambar Chutney Chutney'. In a post shared on Instagram, Shilpa was seen lip-syncing and dancing to the song while showing a plate of dosa and bowls of chutney to the camera. ICYDK: 'Dosa Idli Sambar Chutney Chutney' is a Telugu song that is currently going viral on social media. What started as a lighthearted musical tribute to South India's beloved dishes has now become a global sensation. The side note on Shilpa's post read, "When in Chennai. #chennaidiaries." Take a look:





In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty shared a series of photos from her visit to a farm. The actress seemed super excited to lift some freshly harvested cauliflower. Oh, and, not to miss the vada pav part. She was seen enjoying the lip-smackingly delicious street snack in her car. “Had Aloo and Gobi … but separately,” she wrote in the caption. Read the full story here.





Last year, Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with her family at home. Apart from exchanging greetings and spending time with their loved ones, Shilpa and her family also indulged in some delicious food. The actress shared a video of a flaming Christmas pudding, which is a traditional way to conclude a Christmas dinner. On the table, we could spot a container of cream puffs, a large dish of dessert topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, and a plate of small tarts. There was also a round cake with a chocolate crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Details here.





