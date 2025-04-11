Korean food, drama and music have shot to popularity among Indians. When it comes to food, all Korean food fans in India are quite familiar with soju, tteokbokki, ramen, kimbap and kimchi. Several cafes serving Korean food are running successfully in India. Now, Koreans are also embracing South Indian dishes such as podi idli and classic Madras Filter Coffee. A trending video on Instagram shows a Korean foodie visiting the recently opened Saravanaa Bhavan in Seoul, Korea. He orders flavourful podi idli, spicy Schezwan noodles, and classic Madras filter coffee. All the dishes are freshly prepared and look delicious.





"From the sizzling kitchen to the first bite, this is Indian vegetarian cuisine at its best. Craving delicious, 100 per cent vegetarian food? Come try it for yourself," reads the caption.





The video has impressed foodies on Instagram. Take a look at reactions in the comments section:





"As a vegetarian, thank you. Now I can visit South Korea with less worry regarding food," a foodie wrote. Another added, "Madras coffee is the best selection."





One noticed, "Waiter is so polite." A viewer cheered, "Saravanaa Bhavan ruling in Korea."





A user commented, "So nice to see Koreans enjoying the dishes wholeheartedly." Another added, "Koreans love spicy food just like us Indians."





Did you find this cultural exchange of food interesting?