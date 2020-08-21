Delhi-NCR Restaurants Get Permission To Serve Alcohol, Bars To Remain Shut Until Further Notice

Several Delhi restaurants resumed its dining operations albeit without liquor service

Select restaurants in Delhi-NCR finally got permission from Delhi government to serve liquor in its premises on Thursday. With unlock, several Delhi restaurants resumed its dining operations albeit without liquor service. According to the latest order from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Govt. of NCT Delhi, all restaurants with valid and renewed liquor licenses are permitted to serve alcohol. The bars, however, will remain shut under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order read. The government has also allowed hotels to start operations a few days prior to the recent notice. The changes are seen as a welcome respite for the F&B industry, which was one of the worst affected due to lockdown guidelines. Multiple legendary cafes and restaurants across India had to bring down the shutters due to lack of revenue in the last five months.





The order from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service if liquor by license holders under the Excise rules at the table in restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants & clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms".

Reacting to the order, Sujith Herbert, The General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket said, "we are elated to receive the recent government instruction on reopening of hotel and restaurants. With this, we are all set to welcome our valued guests to the "new normal world" of elevated hospitality. We have been waiting for this instruction since long and will be happy to create a memorable yet safe experience for all our guests, with the introduction of pocket-friendly and stress-free staycation and business travel packages with flexible cancellation policy."





"It's a positive step taken by the Honorable Deputy CM. This would certainly benefit the struggling Restaurant Industry which is one of the biggest employers. We eagerly await the final letter from the Excise Department as this would definitely improve our sales", noted Vishal Anand, Director, Moonshine Food Ventures (Farzi Cafe Aerocity & Saga).







