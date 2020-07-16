Unlock: 9 Delhi-NCR Restaurants That Have Started Dine-In, Excited Much?

With increased focus on safety, hygiene and sanitisation, popular restaurants are reopening

The year 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride in more ways than one. Remember how we thrived on the idea of spontaneous vacations or eating out at our favourite restaurants and dhabas only a few months back? The global pandemic stalled all leisurely activities we considered 'basic' all these years, in a matter of a few days. Amid talk of sanitisers, masks and social distancing, we became more and more home-bound and almost forgot what an 'ideal dining experience' felt like. The lockdown marked the end of many iconic restaurants, legendary cafes and eateries pulled down its shutters after years of service. But with unlock, many popular restaurants are also gradually opening dining operations, albeit with a few changes. There's not only an increased focus on safety, hygiene and sanitization. The staff is also instructed to keep in line with the safety protocols. Daily temperature checks and contact-less service are also becoming part of #newnormal. You may have to erase the idea of a crowded restaurant too -- for most of these places are also taking measures to put a cap on a number of people who can dine at a time, and the distance maintained in between them.





Here are 9 of our favourite Delhi-NCR based dine-in restaurants that are making a comeback after lockdown:





1. Big Chill





How we longed for Big Chill's creamy pasta and pizzas all this while! Well, here's some good news. In addition to delivery Big Chill has also opened dining at Kailash Colony, Select CityWalk mall - Saket, CP with essential safety guidelines at the place.

2. GlassHouse





Hilton, Baani Square Gurgaon's GlassHouse is all set to enthral its loyal patrons after months with its new and improved menu and safety procedure. The all-day multi-cuisine outlet serves up a selection of hearty meals from local to international cuisines. The serving staff is given special safety gear, seating rearrangement is done to maintain a distance of minimum 2 meters, physical menus are replaced with contact-less menus with the barcode, high-quality wipes are also provided instead of cloth napkins. Isn't that impressive.





3. Guppy





The award-winning Japanese restaurant by The Olive Group is now open for dine-in and delivery. The menu packs a range of exquisite sushi, sake, soups, salads, ramen and a lot more to keep you drooling. Daily temperature checks, mandatory handwash, regular disinfection of surfaces, boards and knives, sanitized workwear- are some of the impressive safety measures by the popular Lodhi Colony restaurant that is worth a mention.





4. Burma Burma





Burma Burma's Select CityWalk Mall's outlet is now open for delivery and dining. Authentic Burmese fare with a tinge of Thai and other Asian influences has fancied foodies for years. If you are a fan, this must be music to your years, right?





5. Cafe Tesu





You loved sneaking into this cute and cosy cafe; nestled in Essex farm each time you yearned for some quality time with your partner or with yourself- and now that that dining is open again, we cannot be more excited. Fish fingers and fries, cappuccino, pancakes and six-cheese pizza are some of our most favourite Tesu staples.





6. Grammar Room





Unarguably one Delhi's most picturesque deli, Grammar Room has also started dining. Guess it is time again to sit back with a cup of coffee and burrito bowl and admire the neatly done decor and foliages, overlooking the magnanimous Qutub Minar.







7. Cafe Delhi Heights





With a menu as quirky and eclectic, Cafe; Delhi Heights has earned scores of fans across Delhi. From juicy burgers, chaat, pasta, noodles, bruschetta and cheesecakes- Cafe; Delhi Heights's menu often leaves us spoilt for choice. They have now opened dining across most of their Delhi and NCR outlets.





8. Theobroma





Missed those fudgy brownies, deft croissants and delish tarts? Sulk no more! Your favourite patisserie Theobroma has opened stores at GK-2, SDA Market, Defence Colony, South Ex, New Friends Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Connaught Place, Malviya Nagar, MG Road, Galleria Market Gurugram, Central Plaza- Golf Course Road, Good Earth Centre- Gurugram, Ardee Mall, And Logix Mall Noida.





9. Sattvik





The clean vegetarian restaurant you all loved is all set to impress you again. Sattvik at SelectCitywalk is popular for its hearty vegetarian fare and intensely desi preparations like lotus stem chaat, vegetable seekh kababs, dhaba dal and sattvik thali.









