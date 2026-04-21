More than one lakh counterfeit ENO antacid sachets and 50,000 fake Nescafé coffee sachets have been seized in a major crackdown by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The operation targeted a highly organised racket involved in manufacturing and packaging fake branded food and healthcare products.





The raid was carried out in Madhu Vihar by the Cyber Cell and SR, Crime Branch, leading to the arrest of four accused. Two illegal manufacturing units were busted during the operation, officials said in an X post.





Also Read: Pune Food Authority Busts 3,800 kg Mango Pulp Mixed With Unsafe Food Colours

Illegal Units And Equipment Seized

Along with the fake coffee and antacid sachets, police seized filling machines, raw materials and large quantities of packaging material used to replicate the original products. The recovered items indicate that the operation was being run at scale, with the products likely intended for circulation in local markets.











Since both these brands are widely popular and highly consumed in Delhi, the manufacturing and sale of such counterfeit items raises serious concerns about consumer safety.





Many X users shared their disappointment. One wrote, "It's not just fake ENO. From paneer to packaged food, from coffee to medicines, and even fruits & vegetables...Water is questionable. Even the air isn't clean anymore. What exactly are we breathing, eating, and trusting?"





Another added, "Good action by the Delhi Police. Fake food and medicine can seriously harm people."





Also Read: Pigeon Droppings, Expired Tamarind Tampering Found At BigBasket Warehouse In Hyderabad

Operation Details Shared By Delhi Police

The Crime Branch, Delhi Police, shared details of the enforcement action on its official X handle on Tuesday. The operation was led by Inspector Manjeet Kumar and Inspector Pradeep Singh under the supervision of ACP Swagat Patil Rajkumar. Overall supervision of the case was provided by DCP Rahool Alwal.





Fake packaged products can pose significant health risks, especially when consumed regularly. Authorities have urged consumers to remain vigilant, check packaging closely and purchase food and beverage products only from trusted sources.