As the demand for mangoes and mango-related products grows in Maharashtra, food safety authorities in Pune have uncovered a troubling case of large-scale food adulteration. As per reports, the Pune unit of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized more than 3,800 kg of adulterated mango pulp during raids conducted in parts of Pune district. Acting on confidential information, officials traced the production and supply chain of mango pulp allegedly manufactured using unauthorised food colours and other adulterants.

Large-Scale Mango Food Adulteration Uncovered In Maval

According to the FDA, the action began after officials received confidential information about an illegal operation producing adulterated mango pulp. An FDA team first raided a manufacturing unit located in Urse village in Maval taluka. As per reports, the unit was reportedly operated by Mohammad Ekramul, also known as Akram Gulam.





During inspection, officers found that mango pulp was being manufactured using unauthorised food colours and other substances not permitted under food safety regulations. The facility was immediately flagged for serious violations.

Samples Collected, Bulk Stock Destroyed







The team collected six samples for laboratory testing. These included samples of mango pulp, raw mangoes, and additives used in the production process, such as sugar, cow's milk, and a liquid saffron-coloured solution. Given the highly perishable nature of the stock, FDA officers seized and destroyed 3,282.9 kg of mango pulp on the spot.





The destroyed stock was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.61 lakh.

More Adulteratred Mango Pulp Busted In Khed

Further investigation revealed that a second establishment in Khed taluka had been sourcing mango pulp directly from the Maval-based unit. Based on this information, FDA officials conducted another inspection, during which they seized an additional 558 kg of mango pulp valued at Rs 61,380.





With this, the total quantity of adulterated mango pulp seized across both locations exceeded 3,800 kg, with the overall stock value estimated at Rs 2,23,196.

FDA Issues Warning to Food Businesses and Consumers

The raids and seizures were carried out under the supervision of senior FDA officers, including Assistant Commissioner N. R. Sarkate and Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil, along with a dedicated team of food safety officials and inspectors.





As per reports, Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune division, D. V. Bhogawade, emphasised that strict action would continue against violators. He noted that operating food businesses without a valid licence is a punishable offence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, carrying a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.





The administration has also urged citizens to remain alert and report suspected cases of food adulteration. Complaints can be made through the FDA's toll-free helpline at 1800222365.