Mangoes are one of the most loved fruits during the summer season. Their sweet taste, juicy texture, and refreshing flavour make them a favourite among people of all ages. However, not every mango available in the market offers the same quality. Some may be harvested too early, while others may be overripe or lacking in flavour. Choosing the right mango can make a big difference to your experience. Whether you are buying mangoes for eating, smoothies, desserts, or fruit salads, it is important to know what to check before purchasing. A few simple tips can help you pick fresh, naturally ripened, and delicious mangoes easily. Here are some useful tips to remember while buying mangoes.





Also Read: Enjoying Summer With Mangoes - 10 Popular Mango Varieties In India You Must Try

Remember These 6 Tips While Buying Mangoes

1. Check The Aroma

A ripe mango usually has a pleasant, sweet smell near the stem. If there is little or no fragrance, the fruit may still be unripe and needs time to ripen.





2. Gently Press The Fruit





Lightly press the mango with your fingers to check its firmness. A ripe mango should feel slightly soft but not too mushy or overly soft.





3. Look At The Skin Carefully





Do not judge a mango only by its colour, as different varieties look different. Instead, check for smooth skin without cuts, bruises, or damaged spots.





4. Avoid Wrinkled Mangoes





Wrinkles on the skin often mean the fruit has lost moisture and freshness. Fresh mangoes usually look firm, plump, and well-shaped.





5. Choose Mangoes With Good Weight





Pick up the mango and feel its weight. A heavier mango usually has more juice and pulp compared to a lighter one of the same size.





6. Check For Natural Ripening





Naturally ripened mangoes usually have an even colour and a pleasant aroma. Avoid mangoes that look too bright or show uneven ripening.





Buying good mangoes becomes easier when you pay attention to their smell, texture, look, and freshness. These simple tips can help you choose sweet, juicy, and flavourful mangoes every time.