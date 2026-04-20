A BigBasket warehouse in Kompally, Hyderabad, was flagged for multiple food safety and licensing violations following an inspection by the Flying Squad of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, officials said. The inspection was carried out on April 18, 2026, at the warehouse operated by M/s Supermarket Grocery Stores Supplies Pvt Ltd, which services BigBasket's operations. The findings were first made public through a post by the Commissioner of Food Safety, who described the violations as serious and said action had been initiated.





According to the inspection findings, the warehouse was operating 22 transport vehicles, but its licence did not include “Transport” under the Kind of Business (KoB). This was flagged as a violation under food safety licensing norms. Officials also noted that several transport vehicles used for distribution were rusty, unhygienic and not maintained as per Schedule 4 transport conditions mandated under food safety regulations.





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Poor Hygiene Inside Warehouse

The inspection revealed pigeon droppings and cobwebs inside the warehouse premises, raising concerns over sanitation standards. Officials also cited unclean vegetables and unsafe handling practices, which they said could pose a risk of contamination.





According to The Hindu, food safety officials stressed that warehouses handling large quantities of food must adhere to strict hygiene protocols, particularly when supplying to retail platforms catering to lakhs of customers.





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Samples Sent for Testing

As part of the inspection, officials collected samples of chicken and fish on suspicion of adulteration or contamination. These samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and further action will depend on the test results.

In addition, a sample of institutional tamarind (imli) packed by M/s Raja Rajeshwari Food Processors (FSSAI Licence No. 13620010000328) was lifted for examination. Officials said the label appeared tampered with, raising suspicion of expiry and re‑labelling.

Regulatory Action Underway

Food safety officials said the inspection was part of routine enforcement to ensure compliance at large food storage and distribution facilities. As reported by The Hindu, authorities are examining documents related to licensing, vehicle use and supplier practices at the warehouse.





Officials indicated that further action would be taken based on laboratory results and follow‑up inspections. No statement has been issued by BigBasket as of the time of reporting.





Officials have reiterated that warehouses and aggregators are responsible for maintaining food safety standards not only at retail points, but also across storage and transport stages.