Food courts at busy transport hubs often become small comforts in the chaos of travel, offering commuters a quick break and passengers a last-minute treat before their journey begins. In that spirit, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) is reportedly planning to introduce a multi-cuisine food court at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate, aiming to make dining more accessible for travellers on the move.





Located in Old Delhi, the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminus at Kashmere Gate is among India's oldest and largest bus terminals. It serves as a crucial transit point for interstate buses connecting Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states. With seamless access via multiple metro lines, the terminal sees an overwhelming footfall every day, reinforcing its status as one of the capital's busiest transport hubs.





To enhance amenities at one of the capital's busiest transport hubs, DTIDC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop a food court within one of the vacant commercial spaces inside the ISBT complex. The move comes in response to the lack of designated seating areas where passengers can eat while waiting for their buses.

"The objective is to provide value-added services to passengers by creating dedicated food spaces within the terminal, while also ensuring sustainable revenue generation," a DTIDC official said, as reported by Hindustan Times. The food court will feature multiple counters along with seating arrangements to improve commuter convenience. Authorities are also looking to generate non-fare revenue by better utilising the available infrastructure.





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Key Features Of The Proposed Food Court At Kashmere Gate ISBT

The food court will offer budget-friendly food options catering to daily commuters.

There will be dedicated seating areas for passengers waiting to board their buses.

Commuters can expect a wide range of food choices, including Indian and international cuisines, beverages and quick-service outlets.

The terminal is located close to iconic landmarks such as the historic Kashmere Gate monument, the General Post Office (GPO) and the motor market.

Designated spaces on the first floor of the terminal have been earmarked for the facility and are expected to accommodate at least 50 people at a time.

"The feedback received through this process will help finalise the terms and conditions for the subsequent tender and ensure that the facility meets commuter needs effectively," the official added.





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Several interested operators are reportedly engaging with DTIDC to help shape the commercial terms ahead of the formal tender process.