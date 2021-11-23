The street food of India is dynamic and diverse. Travel across the lengths and breadths of the country, and you'll encounter all kinds of interesting and delicious street-style treats. In March this year, we had found a video of a street food seller in Uttar Pradesh cooking 'Bhuna Aloo' in a huge vessel full of sand. The unique method of roasting potatoes in hot sand without any oil took internet users by surprise. And now, another street food vendor in Delhi is roasting tomatoes in a similar manner, that is, in a vessel of sand. Take a look at the viral video here:

The video of the Delhi street food vendor was posted on Instagram Reels by food bloggers @Chatore_Broothers. Since the video has been posted, it has gone viral and has been played over 17.1 million times. It has also raked in over 506k likes. The location of the video is said to be Chitra Vihar, East Delhi.





In the short clip, we see the Delhi street food vendor adding tomatoes to a bed of sand layered in a huge vessel over a coal furnace. He tosses the tomatoes a couple of times till they roast and turn blackish-brown in colour. Then, he takes them off the heat and adds them to a bucket of cold water in order to remove the skin. These sand-roasted tomatoes are then cut up and served with chutneys and masala in a plate made with leaves!





Instagram users were intrigued by the amazing method of roasting tomatoes in sand shown by the Delhi street food vendor. "Seen something like this for the first time," wrote one user while another said, "Tomatoes with a pinch of earth!"





Would you try this unique and special roasted tomato chaat? Tell us in the comments below.