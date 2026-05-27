Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi wrapped up his India visit on a sweet note. After attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi yesterday, Motegi delighted the internet with a video of himself enjoying some sweet Indian treats. Capturing the moments from his final stop before returning to Japan, Motegi shared a candid video on X where he was seen enjoying a plate of hot gulab jamun alongside a traditional cup of filter coffee.





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Japanese Foreign Minister Relishes Traditional Indian Food

Speaking about India's coffee culture, Motegi noted that while tea mainly remains associated with India, coffee also holds an important place, especially in South India. The Japanese foreign minister also highlighted India's position among the world's top coffee-producing countries. In the video, Motegi was seen taking a sip of coffee from the traditional steel glass and later indulged in the soft, syrup-soaked gulab jamun.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, “I've finished my schedule in India and am heading to the airport. During this business trip, between meetings, I enjoyed ‘South Indian-style coffee' and the Indian staple ‘Gulab Jamun'. It was sweet. Now I'm heading back to Japan.” Motegi linked the deep-fried, syrup-soaked milk solid spheres to a "doughnut", perfectly translating the texture and concept of gulab jamun for the audience who are more familiar with Western or East Asian pastries.

Motegi's video quickly went viral as both Japanese and Indians jumped in to comment. “When someone like Minister Motegi with such a stern face says, ‘It was sweet,' it makes them look a little cute, doesn't it?” one user wrote.





“How was the Gulab Jamun, Sir?” an Indian asked, adding, “It might have been a bit sweeter than what you are used to, but I'm glad you got to enjoy South Indian filter coffee too! You should try Kaju Katli or Rasgulla next time.”





Also Read: Watch: Man Enjoys Gulab Jamun Dunked In Chai, Internet Has Mixed Reactions





Another shared, “I really like Mogi-san's food reports...the gulab jamun really looks so sweet.” Someone else suggested, “Next time, please enjoy some roshogolla in Kolkata. It is ridiculously sweet too.”

Foreign Officials Indulge in Indian Food

This was not the first time a foreign official had indulged in traditional Indian food during their trip to the country. Previously, United Kingdom Deputy PM David Lammy was seen exploring the local food culture during his visit to India for the AI Summit 2026. During the trip Lammy went on a food trail with content creator Sameer Bawa, popularly known as 'Spice it up with Sam'. In a video posted on Instagram, the two were seen indulging in podis, mini idlis, and vadas along with a glass of filter coffee. Read the full story here.