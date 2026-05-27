A farmer in Odisha is suddenly making headlines because of a mango tree. In Tamasa village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, farmer Deba Padhiami has successfully grown the famous Japanese Miyazaki mango. This fruit is so rare and valuable that premium-quality mangoes have reportedly sold for nearly Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in international markets. But while the story sounds like a dream for any farmer, Deba is now facing a completely different problem, because he has no idea how to sell them. For now, he has been spending sleepless nights guarding the tree.

How Did The Mango Reach Odisha?

According to PTI, Deba received the sapling nearly four years ago from a social worker. For years, he nurtured the plant and protected it through changing weather and difficult farming conditions. Now, after years of patience, the fruits have finally appeared.

While growing such a rare fruit sounds exciting, it has also brought fear and stress for Deba. The farmer shared with PTI that he has started sleeping near the tree because he worries someone might steal the mangoes. Deba reportedly said that he has been guarding the orchard day and night.





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Despite growing one of the world's most expensive mangoes, Deba still does not know what price to ask for them. Luxury fruits like Miyazaki mangoes are delicate. They need careful packaging and proper transportation. Buyers are usually collectors, luxury fruit stores, exporters or premium hotels and restaurants. That is why Deba is now seeking support and advice from the government and agricultural experts.

Why Is The Miyazaki Mango So Special?

Most mangoes in India are loved for their sweetness and juicy taste. But the Miyazaki mango belongs to a completely different league. This mango is famous around the world for its deep red colour, luxurious taste and rarity. Unlike common yellow mangoes, Miyazaki mangoes look almost glowing red when they ripen.





Some even compare them to dinosaur eggs because of their shape and bright colour. Over the years, they have become one of Japan's most premium fruits and are often sold at luxury fruit markets and auctions. Reports say a single high-quality Miyazaki mango can cost hundreds of dollars.





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But the Miyazaki mango is not famous only because it is expensive. It is also known for its exceptional quality. These mangoes are usually large, weighing over 350 grams each. They are extremely sweet and contain at least 15 per cent sugar content. In Japan, the mangoes go through strict quality checks before they are sold. Only the finest fruits with perfect colour, sweetness and appearance receive the premium title of "Eggs of the Sun."