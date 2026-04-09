Delhi eats first and asks questions later. So when restaurants start quietly rolling out new menus, the city notices, fast. Whether it is a beloved neighbourhood bistro giving its kitchen a full overhaul or a flashy new opening dropping a debut menu that is already booked out three weekends in a row, Delhi NCR has been having a very good run lately. From slow-cooked inspired gravies to desserts that genuinely make you put your phone down, there is a lot to get through. Pull up a chair.

New Menus For April-May 2026

Indian Accent, New Delhi

Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra is steering Indian Accent into its 17th year with a dazzling new tasting menu that fuses India's timeless flavours with global flair and seasonal gems. Playful starters like black truffle Potato Sphere Chaat nod to chaat street vibes, while inventive hits, Green Jackfruit with XO Balchao, Sweet Corn Muthia and Burrata, blend regional roots with modern twists. Mains shine with Malai Kofta in Five Spice Squash Curry, Smoked Duck Biryani, and Dal Sultani alongside the epic Bread Bar. Sweet finale? Motichoor Ladoo and Manam Chocolate Cake with Basundi. A lighter menu pairs perfectly with wines by sommelier Kevin Rodrigues (Wine Spectator Award winners!). Plus, every table fuels four daily meals for 100+ girls at Salaam Baalak Trust shelters, dining that gives back.





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Royal China

Royal China Delhi is blooming with spring vibes, launching a festive menu inspired by the Shanghai Spring Festival's renewal and abundance. Dive into crispy appetisers like Chao Cho Potatoes, San Pai Chicken, and Curry Leaf Prawns, plus dim sum stars and indulgent Silken Tofu with seafood. Mains shine with Hong Kong-style Ho Fun Noodles or Basil Fried Rice (veg or non-veg), ending sweetly with Pistachio Moon Cake. Scribble your fave Royal China pick on their Wishing Tree for a surprise win! Pair it with Amalfi Limoncello cocktails like the zesty Spritz or Lemon Colada. Catch it at The Chanakya Mall till April 27.

BOYA, Malcha Marg

Imagine kicking off your day at BOYA on Malcha Marg, where breakfast is pure magic, from nutrient-packed Superfood Bowls to those dreamy Japanese Fluffy Pancakes dripping with berry compote. As the sun climbs, dive into all-day global vibes: aromatic Pan-Asian bites, hearty European classics, and Italian comforts like the epic BOYA Omurice with its silky eggs hugging fried rice. Savour Nori-crusted Salmon or Wild Mushroom Risotto, then end on a high note with airy Japanese Cheesecake or layered Plaisir de Sucre. Paired with artisanal breads, every plate at this stunning spot turns meals into unforgettable moments.

Third Wave Coffee

Summer's calling with Third Wave Coffee's limited-time Beach Packers range; four frappes bursting with iconic flavours like juicy Alphonso mango, earthy Japanese matcha, creamy coconut, and zingy lime. Dive into the Tropical Alphonso Frappe's bright mango-coconut bliss, or the stunning Alphonso Matcha layers blending sweet tropics with contemplative depth. Cool off with the frothy Brazilian Lemonade Frappe's tangy citrus dream, or the Vietnamese Coconut Frappe's bold espresso-coconut contrast. As CEO Rajat Luthra shares, it's all about reimagining nostalgic summer vibes in fresh formats.





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Delhi's dining scene has always had an appetite for the new, but what is happening right now feels less like a trend and more like a shift. Chefs are getting bolder, portions are becoming more thoughtful, and desserts are finally getting the same level of attention as the mains. Whether you are planning a proper night out in Gurugram or a lazy Sunday lunch in Noida, there is something new and very much worth trying on a menu near you. Go hungry. Go soon.



