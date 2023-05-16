The occasion Mother's Day was celebrated in India on Sunday, April 14. Celebrities expressed their love for their mothers across social media and also congratulated new moms in the industry. Dia Mirza, however, celebrated another happy occasion on Sunday. Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, her son, turned two years old on April 14, 2023. The actress threw a birthday party inviting her close family and friends, and what caught our attention was the amazing themed cake that clearly stole the show! Take a look at the clicks that Dia Mirza shared:

"Two years of Magic with this little Master. Thank you my jaan, Avyaan Azaad, for choosing me as your mother. Nothing gives me more joy. The 14th of May will always be my most favourite day," wrote Dia Mirza in the caption of the post. In the pictures, we could see an animal-themed cake with the number '2' written on it. While the cake itself was vanilla-flavoured, it had adorable caricatures of animals made on it. We could spot a tiger, a lion, a zebra and an elephant on the cake. Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan were all smiles in the pictures!

Dia Mirza revealed that in fact, the entire birthday party was zero waste and zero plastic. The actress is a strong advocate of caring for the planet and made sure that she implemented it in her life too. "Zero waste, zero plastic birthday. Because what's good for our children is good for the planet," she wrote in the caption. Organic ingredients and fabrics were used at the birthday party, along with reusable cutlery and bamboo straws. Waste segregation was also done at Dia Mirza's son's birthday party. "Wet waste (23kgs) comprised mainly of kitchen waste, banana leaves. Coconut shells (15kgs) were sent for drying and processing to make coco peat. Dry waste (5kgs) mainly comprising of some paper cups was sent for recycling," she revealed in the video. Take a look:

