Dia Mirza is a firm believer in leading a healthy lifestyle. In the past, we've also seen her being quite vocal about food. From telling her followers that she mostly follows a vegan diet to sharing photos of herself eating nutritious fruits, Dia flaunts her foodie side often on social media. Now, the former Miss Asia Pacific, actress and producer has shared a short clip on Instagram Stories where she's seen making a drool-worthy Kadha Prasad while on a trip to Lucknow. Kadha Prasad is a rich dessert made in ghee and offered to all who visit and pray in a Gurudwara.





Dia captioned the post, “Let's make some Kadha Prasad, shall we.” Take a look at it here:

Dia can be seen making Kadha Prasad

In a subsequent post, Dia shared an image of the moist and gooey Kadha Prasad that she prepared, and might we add that it looks absolutely tempting!

Dia prepared this delicious looking prasad

When it comes to food that offers solace, the sweet and aromatic Kada Prasad is right there at the top. If Dia Mirza's post has got you craving, fret not. You can easily make this dessert at home. All that you'd need are whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and water. Click here for the recipe of Kadha Prasad.





Dia turned a year older on December 9 and shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations on social media. The actress was seen sitting next to a table, looking at a flatbread-like preparation with a few candles on top of it. Next to it was a delicious-looking chocolate cake dripping with molten chocolate. Take a look at the photo here.





While Dia Mirza does not indulge in too much junk food, she definitely loves her sweets. Looks like this love for sweet treats has been there since childhood. Earlier this year, in March, Dia shared a throwback photo from her childhood where she is seen looking at a cake. She captioned the post, “I want cake.” Take a look at it here.





Though Dia Mirza is one of the fittest actresses around, she doesn't deprive herself of all things delicious and tasty. However, she makes sure to make mindful choices when it comes to food.