Actress Dia Mirza is surely in a happy space in life. Besides enjoying her marital bliss, she is all set to embrace motherhood soon. She recently took to Instagram to share the news with a beautiful picture from her honeymoon in Maldives; and wrote a heartfelt message alongside. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the post read.

She is also seen bonding with husband Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira, who even accompanied the newly-weds to their honeymoon. Dia shared several adorable, candid pictures with Samaira, and their camaraderie is winning several hearts on the internet. Dia recently celebrated her 12th birthday that was attended by Vaibhav's former wife and celebrity wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi. Sunaina took to her Instagram handle to share a short clip from the celebration, where we could see the birthday girl cutting a delicious cake, with friends and family by her side. While Vaibhav and Sunaina were seen adoring their daughter, Dia was heard from the background saying, "make a wish...blow your candles." Sunaina posted the video tagging Dia and wrote alongside, "Family."

According to the video, the party was one lavish affair and included yummy treats like soft drinks, sandwiches, croissants, chips, tarts and more.