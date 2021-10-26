As the air gets nippy and we head towards the winter season, it's time we brought out our repertoire of seasonal winter recipes too. The cold weather is all about eating and drinking comforting things which are not just warm but also soothing for the body. This includes soups, brews, stews and even desserts! We recently came across a sticky toffee pudding recipe which is said to be Kate Middleton's favourite. This recipe is indeed an indulgent treat and makes for a perfect addition to our winter menu. Wondering how to make it? Read on!





The interesting recipe was revealed by Chef Rody Warot of the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, England. Chef told People magazine that the Duchess of Sussex would often visit the restaurant to indulge in some delicious comfort food along with her family. Among other dishes that she would regularly order, one of her favourites was the sticky toffee pudding. "It's moist and spongy," revealed the chef.





(Also Read: Queen Elizabeth Celebrated Her Birthday With Chocolate Cupcakes; The Recipe Is Out)

Sticky toffee pudding is one of Kate Middleton's favourite desserts.

So, how to go about making the sticky toffee pudding? Here's a recipe you can try. If you find this one too complex, chef Gordon Ramsay also recently prepared a sticky toffee pudding in the microwave. The best part about this dessert is that it is ready in just 10 minutes and is made with super simple ingredients which are available in your kitchen. Click here for Ramsay's quick and easy sticky toffee pudding recipe.





So, indulge yourself like the royals and try Kate Middleton's favourite sticky toffee pudding!





This is not the only favourite dessert of the royal family. There is another cake recipe that former royal chef Darren McGrady had shared on YouTube. This is Prince William's favourite afternoon tea cake, also known as a chocolate biscuit cake. Chef had shared the cake recipe on the occasion of Prince William and Kate's 10th anniversary. Take a look:



