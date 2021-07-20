There are many inspiring stories out there on the internet which motivate us and push us to do our best. Humans of Bombay is one such page which never ceases to amaze us with stories of people from our daily lives. Recently, an interesting story of an auto driver was shared on the Instagram handle. 32-year-old Anna Durai drives an auto rickshaw in Chennai, and his USP or unique selling proposition is the interesting additions he has made for his passengers. Take a look:

The video shared by Humans of Bombay received over 1.3 million views and 128k likes. In the 30-second clip, we could see the story of Chennai-based Anna Durai, also known as 'Auto Anna'. He said he wanted to make his auto the 'best in the world', which is why he decided to add some unique features. Thus, Anna's auto features a newspaper and magazine section, an iPad, a charging point, a card machine, a hand sanitiser and masks. The auto is equipped with WiFi which is free of cost. There is also a special mini fridge stocked with beverages and a snack bar so that Anna's customers can 'snack and chill'. We could spot many chocolates and treats kept in the auto for passengers to enjoy!





Interestingly, Anna Durai is also a 7-time TedEx speaker and has his own website and app too. He believes that customers are god, and makes friends on the job while he serves them. Durai's video received immense praise online, with people showering good wishes for his hard work and efforts. "I wanna take a ride in this rickshaw," wrote one user while another commented, "Entrepreneurial spirit!"





What did you think of the unique auto rickshaw? Tell us in the comments below.