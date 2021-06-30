There is no dearth of interesting and unique creations on the internet. We have seen Twitter users come up with the most bizarre content with their own touch of genius. Recently, a man had used photo-editing application Photoshop on his pictures to seem as if he was trapped inside a fridge. The hilarious post had won over internet users with its creativity. And now, another interesting post has caught the fancy of users on Twitter. A user shared some photos of a unique duck-shaped fridge, and internet users can't get enough of the interesting clicks. Take a look:

Posted on Twitter by user @blestallure, the post has received over 135k likes and thousands of comments too. "I believe a duck-shaped fridge is the only thing missing in my room," she wrote. In the photos, we could see a tiny refrigerator placed in the corner of a room. It was yellow in colour, and had an adorable exterior which made it look like a Duck. However, the head and the body of the duck could open up to store fruits, desserts, drinks and any other small items that would need to be refrigerated.

How convenient and cute, right? The unique duck-shaped fridge soon found itself caught in a spate of discussion. Many people wanted to know where they could purchase the adorable mini fridge. Others said that there was also a bear option available.





What did you think of the viral pictures of the duck-shaped fridge? Tell us in the comments below.