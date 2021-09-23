Although breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, we hardly give it that importance every day. We roll out of bed, brush our teeth and simply put together a quick meal before running off to our daily tasks. Rarely ever do we sit down to eat a proper meal early in the morning. Bollywood's stunning diva Katrina Kaif made an exception to this, recently. The actress is currently in Austria, and in spite of her busy schedule, she took time out to eat a lavish breakfast meal. Take a look:

"Breakfast styled by @anaitashroffadajania," she wrote in the caption of her post. In the two pictures, Katrina Kaif can be seen devouring some savoury pancakes topped with avocado slices. Along with this, we can see bowls of fruits such as blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Katrina Kaif looks extremely well-dressed and stylish even for the first meal of her day.





Katrina Kaif's delicious breakfast was absolutely healthy and she looked the picture of morning bliss. The actress takes her food quite seriously, as we have seen several times in the past. Recently, she shared her excitement for going grocery shopping at a supermarket. "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am," she asked in her Instagram story. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif is currently in Austria for her ongoing shoot schedule of 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. She will be playing the role of a secret agent in the YRF production. Previously, the film has shot in Turkey and Russia too.