Indians have a deep-rooted love for the classic combination of rusk biscuits and tea, often enjoying them as a staple snack or breakfast option. Rusk biscuits, also known as toast biscuits or toast, are mainly bread slices that are baked twice to get them crisp and crunchy, making them perfect for dipping into a steaming cup of tea. However, are these biscuits really healthy? A dietician is spilling the beans on a new video. Richa Gangani, weight loss specialist, revealed that Rusk biscuits are “loaded with trans fats (Palm oil), additives, lots of sugar and maida,” and labelled it as the “worst snack.”





In a video circulating on Instagram, Gangani wrote: “I bet you will never eat rusk again after watching how unhealthy they are.” In the video, we see factory workers pouring gallons of palm oil into a rotating machine. Next, they emptied large sacks of sugar into the mix, followed by more palm oil, and sacks of flour and yeast. This mixture is kneaded into a dough, before being shaped into small pieces and baked in massive oven chambers. Once baked, the bread is cut and shaped into smaller rusk biscuit-like pieces and placed on trays for a second round of toasting.

Gangani wrote in her caption, “Rusks have been circulating as healthy however they are not. Hence, Stop falling for every claim a company makes. Start questioning the authenticity of their information and make the right choices for yourself and your family.”





She added, “Rusk biscuits are yeast, sugar, worst quality oil and flour, but in most store-bought stale bread loaves are tweaked to make rusk biscuits. Rusk is actually nothing but a baked blend of refined flour, sugar, cheap oils, extra gluten and a couple of food additives that are potentially harmful.” Gangani also recommended alternate snack ideas like “makhanas or roasted ary chanas or nuts in the morning to give priority to our health and also not worry about gaining extra kilos.”

