Diljit Dosanjh fans are excited to attend his Dil-Luminati world tour, getting an opportunity to see the star perform live in a concert. Diljit is currently in Paris, France, for a music tour and will be performing on September 19, 2024, at Zenith Paris - La Villette. While in Paris, the global Punjabi singer and actor decided to explore the city, meet fans and enjoy scrumptious dishes. Playing with a popular show's title 'Emily In Paris', he called his experience 'Dosanjhwala In Paris'.





In a reel posted on Diljit's official team account, we can see the star standing in front of a cafe and interacting with a fan who works at a nearby restaurant. Next, he captures a series of delicious dishes he enjoyed in Paris.





Diljit begins his meal with an aromatic cup of hot beverage, which seems to be a nice coffee. He gives it a chef's kiss and makes sure to sip slowly and savour his drink. Next, he shows a big bowl of what looks like granola, topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries and some chopped apples and bananas.

The next dish on Diljit's plate is a good portion of toast topped with mashed avocados and pomegranate seeds. The toast is paired with a bowl of creamy scrambled eggs sprinkled with finely chopped chives. Diljit thoroughly enjoys the yummy spread.





"SOMEWHERE IN PARIS," reads the caption.

Watch the video here:



Fans were delighted to see Diljit enjoying food in Paris. Take a look at the comments section:





"Paaji you are eating my favourite food in one of my favourite cities can't wait to see you sing next month," a fan wrote. Another excited fan added, "Punjabi Paris aa gye oyeee."

An Instagram user commented, "Wholesome interaction, food, vibe!" One more comment read, "We love how you are always enjoying and appreciating the simple things in life."





The Indian leg of Dil-Luminati Tour will kick off in Delhi on October 26, 2024. After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.