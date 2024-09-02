Renowned dairy brand Amul has once again impressed us with its creative and iconic topical advertisement. This time celebrating Avani Lekhara's remarkable achievement at the Paris Paralympics. Avani, the first Indian woman shooter to win two gold medals in the Paralympics, made history by surpassing her previous record with a score of 249.7 in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event.The Amul topical ad features a cartoon version of Avani and her compatriot Mona Agarwal, who won a bronze medal with a score of 228.7, on their respective wheelchairs, donning Indian uniforms and showing victory signs with their butter-smeared fingers.

The catchy phrase "A winner, Lekhara! Give it a Shot!" and the caption "First Indian woman to win two gold medals in shooting at Paris Paralympics!" perfectly capture the essence of their triumph.

Also Read: Amul's Latest Topical Honours "Angry Young Men" Salim-Javed

Check out the post here:

Avani's journey to success is truly inspiring. Wheelchair-bound since the age of 11 due to a car accident, she has proven that hard work and determination can overcome even the most daunting challenges. Mona, who suffered from polio, which affected both her legs, began competing in para-shooting in 2021 and has already made a mark on the global stage.

Also Read: 'Chamach Khila': Amul Pays Tribute To Amar Singh Chamkila With Creative Topical

Soon after Amul posted the topical, one user wrote, “Really, I appreciate Amul-India for giving their support to Para Olympians.”

Another commented, “I always admire your posts.”

A third comment read, “Great, congratulations. We are proud of you. Amul sabka saath dete hai, isliye duniya valon ko AMUL behad pasand hai.” (Amul supports everyone, that is why people all over the world love Amul very much.)

Also Read: "Dhawan And Only" - Amul Pays Special Tribute To This Indian Cricketer

Amul never fails to congratulate the record-makers and impress everyone with its witty posts. A month ago, when Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made a historic win of bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024, Amul posted another topical for her. Manu clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, which made her the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. Soon, Amul India acknowledged Manu's accomplishment with a special topical that featured a cartoon depiction of the shooter proudly holding her medal.

The text at the top of the picture read, “Manukaamna poori hui. Aim for it”, while the caption reads, “Indian shooter wins historic bronze at Paris Olympics.” Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in Paris.