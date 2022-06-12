Disha Patani is that one actress we look up to for fitness inspiration. She is known for setting major fitness goals for fans and just about anyone seeking motivation to hit the gym. Now, her fitness routine is a healthy mix of adequate exercise and diet. The actress adheres to a rigorous diet plan and prefers all things healthy. But there are certain days when she takes her tastebuds on a joyride and chomps on something delicious. And the best example is her latest indulgence of which Disha has shared a glimpse of on Instagram. And, the best part? It is a lip-smacking dessert.





(Also Read: Disha Patani's Mid-Week Sugary Indulgence May Remind You Of Childhood!)





Her Instagram Stories features a sumptuous dessert topped with cream, peanut butter, strawberries and blueberries. For the caption, she wrote, "This beauty."





Take a look:

Disha Patani often takes her fans along on her culinary adventures. Sometimes, her weekend diaries also involve healthy treats. In April, she dropped an image of her midday snack, which looked very tempting. Her snack of choice was some mildly spiced masala chana (black chickpeas).

Disha Patani also often makes the most of her cheat days. The actress once relished a decadent snack and even shared a picture of a plate of mouth-watering pancakes stacked on a thick layer of chocolate spread and topped with whipped cream and some more chocolate. The dessert came topped with a sprig of mint leaves, giving it a final touch. She wrote, “Cheat day begins.”





(Also Read: Disha Patani Shows What A Cheat-Day Treat Should Look Like; See Pic)





Disha Patani also loves home-cooked food and we have proof. In fact, sometimes, her cheat meals are all about desi comfort food. She once gave us a glimpse of her drool-worthy meal platter and made us hungry. Her Instagram Stories featured some delectable puri, chickpea curry, boiled potato curry along with Colocasia leaves fritters, commonly known as Arbi ke patte ke pakode.





With such yummy food pictures, we can't wait to see more of Disha Patani's kitchen adventures.