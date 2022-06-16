After two long years of the pandemic, the tourism sector is finally picking up. People are exploring all kinds of domestic and international destinations with their near and dear ones. A number of Bollywood celebrities too have been spotted heading for vacations in the recent past. 'Malang' actress Disha Patani has also been travelling to undisclosed locations that are speculated to be in Spain. She celebrated her birthday on June 13 on an amazing solo trip, and can a vacation ever be complete without some good food by the side? Disha Patani treated herself to some delicious food while on vacation and she has been regularly sharing snippets of the same on her Instagram stories. This time, she devoured a delicious Japanese delight. Can you guess what it was? Take a look and see for yourself:

(Also Read: Disha Patani's Food-Filled Sunday Is Giving Us All Sorts Of Cravings)





"Ramen," wrote Disha Patani in her story along with two love-struck emojis. For the unversed, Ramen is a Japanese noodle soup made with a hearty broth, meat, vegetables and noodles. In the click, we could see a delicious bowl of the soupy delight with multiple elements in it. There was some grilled chicken on the side, slices of onion, a few pieces of spicy red peppers, sprouts, spring onions and a slice of lemon to top it all off. Disha Patani seemed to be enjoying the Ramen bowl in the traditional style with chopsticks.

Ramen is not the only dish that Disha Patani is fond of. The actress also has a huge penchant for desserts! Whenever she gets the chance to have a cheat meal - desserts are her first choice. Even on her birthday, Disha Patani relished some beautiful pancakes topped with strawberries, maple syrup and icing sugar. Take a look:

We would love to see more of Disha Patani's foodie indulgences super soon! On the work front, the actress worked in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' alongside Salman Khan. She will next be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', the sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' along with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.