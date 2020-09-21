Disha Patani's Food-Filled Sunday Is Giving Us All Sorts Of Cravings (See Pics)

Disha Patani's sunday cheat looked so good from start to finish.

After a hectic week packed with commitments, Sunday is the one day which is just meant to kick back the heels and relax. Whether you love to eat your favourite food or binge on TV shows for hours at end - Sunday is the blank canvas, always ready to be painted the way you like. Actor-model Disha Patani often shares snippets of her daily sojourns for her fans and followers on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share the food she ate on her Sunday cheat day, starting right from breakfast and going up to lunch and even dessert. Take a look at the pictures she shared:





The first click that Disha Patani shared was of her Sunday-special breakfast-in-bed. The sumptuous spread featured a number of breakfast dishes; including buttered toast, baked potato wedges, waffles drizzled with icing sugar, sunny-side up eggs, fluffy puris and a variety of dips and drinks to wash it down. This lavish spread began her Sunday cheat, and it was soon followed up by an equally delicious lunch spread.

Disha Patani ate a lovely potato bhaji along with Malai Kofta and peas Pulao. There was also a spicy-looking parantha to accompany the meal which looked like an absolutely divine lunch to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon. Any good meal is incomplete without a dessert, and Disha Patani did not disappoint in that respect either. She indulged her sweet tooth in a decadent chocolate pastry, with which she ended her Sunday cheat day.





On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the multi-starrer Malang which released in 2020. She has reportedly signed a film with Shahid Kapoor for an action movie directed by Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with nearly 40 million followers. We hope to see more such glimpses of her foodie side soon!







