Disha Patani's Cheat Day Was All About Drool-Worthy Desserts And More

Disha Patani has an incredible fitness routine which she swears by. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her regime on Instagram for her 41.4 million strong fan-following. Although the diva follows a strict diet and fitness regime, she can't help but look forward to that one day in the week when she can let her hair down and eat what she likes. Disha Patani shared a few pictures on her Instagram story from her mid-week cheat day and we couldn't help but drool. Take a look:





Disha Patani's cheat meal.





Disha Patani has been regularly sharing glimpses from her cheat days. She devoured a yummy Tiramisu on one day, and a cup of strawberry ice cream on another. This time, she broke away from the norm of cheating on a Sunday and tried some sinful desserts as part of her mid-week cheat day.





In the first picture, we could see pastries and baked goodies neatly stacked on top of each other. There were croissants, muffins, and tarts decorated with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Disha Patani's next picture was of a decadent chocolate chip muffin, which she captioned, "Cheat begins." She also shared a click of an amazing chocolate shake topped with chocolate swirl sticks. Take a look:





A day prior to her cheat day, Disha Patani had shared a cute Instagram story which showed how excited she was to devour these yummy goodies on her cheat day. "Can't wait to cheat tomorrow," she wrote along with her picture. And if you're wondering what she was craving to binge on, she revealed, "Mithaaiiii."





Maybe we will get to see Disha Patani bingeing on some desi sweets next time. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the multi-starrer 'Malang' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai'.







