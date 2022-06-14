Apart from winning the hearts of millions of people with her on-screen skills, Disha Patani has become a fitness icon for many. She's known for setting fitness goals for her fans and anyone looking for a little extra inspiration to hit the gym. You will also often find her sharing about her workout routine. Her exercise regimen includes a healthy mix of adequate exercise and a balanced diet. However, just like us, Disha does let go of her strict diet and indulges in all things decadent. As the actress recently turned a year older (June 13), she was seen celebrating it in Barcelona, Spain! Patani headed off for a vacation a few days ago, and she's been sharing photos and videos from the beautiful spot on her Instagram stories ever since. For her birthday celebrations, she was seen having various delicious things!





As she shared about her birthday celebrations, we could spot a sweet-looking pancake drizzled with a dressing, jam, and strawberries. In the story, she wrote, "Day 2 of this." Then next, the actress had another dessert. This time, she shared a snapshot of a yummy-looking layered chocolate pastry topped with some red berries and micro greens. It also had a candle set on top of it! Check them out here:

After a while, Disha shared more about her culinary adventures. We could spot a toasted bread that was lightly spread with jam, a delicious drink topped with dried orange, and what seemed to be crisps of bread with a savoury dip and cheese in the middle! Take a look at them here:

The birthday girl really has let go of her rigid diet and is making the best out of her day! As Disha is travelling from one location to another, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.