It won't be wrong to say that vegan food has become the next big thing. From cafes offering plant-based menus to celebrities turning vegan for overall well-being, the buzz is everywhere. More people are swapping dairy for almond milk, choosing mock meat over chicken, and going green in their food habits. Joining this list of mindful eaters is actor Divya Khossla. In a podcast with stand-up comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Divya shared how strict she is with her food choices.





She said, “I am a vegetarian; vegan, to be precise. Vegan hun main. Sirf ghar ka khaana khaati hun. Kahi bhi jao, ghar ka khaana hi lekar jaati hun. [I am vegan. I eat only home-cooked food. Wherever I go, I always carry my own food with me.] I carry it with me. I avoid outside food mostly. Of course, I don't eat sweets. Fried is also minimal; kabhi- kabhi…kam (very rarely and less).”





Following Divya Khossla's vegan vibes? Here are a few recipes you've got to try:

Here Are 5 Vegan Recipes You Can Try

1. Galouti Kebabs

These kebabs are full of spices and herbs. They give every bite a delicious punch. Pair them with green chutney or a squeeze of lemon for that extra zing. They are easy to munch on and totally satisfying. Click here for the recipe.





2. Pumpkin Pancakes





The pumpkin not only gives the pancake a natural sweetness but also adds a beautiful colour to your plate. Top with some maple syrup, nuts, or even a dollop of vegan yoghurt. Recipe here.





3. Dal Makhani

Even in the vegan version, dal makhani is rich and hearty without the cream or butter. It pairs best with steamed rice or flatbreads like roti and naan. It is wholesome and always leaves you feeling satisfied. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Dates And Cashew Balls





Dates give the sweetness while cashews add a satisfying crunch. They are great as a quick snack between meals or as a guilt-free dessert. You can make a batch and keep them handy for when you need a little energy boost. Here is the recipe.





5. Vegan Pizza

This vegan pizza puts a fun twist on the classic flavours. Great for a cosy night in, a weekend treat, or sharing with friends. Sprinkle some fresh herbs like oregano or basil for an extra punch of flavour. Full recipe here.