Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating seven years of togetherness. To mark their wedding anniversary, the couple have jetted off to Thailand. We know well that their travel diaries often come loaded with their gastronomical adventures. Well, courtesy of their Instagram account, it didn't disappoint us at all. On their wedding anniversary dinner, green veggies and cheesy delights took centre stage. In addition, Vivek didn't hesitate from gorging on desserts. Divyanka shared a clip of her dinner table, which featured Burrata and Grilled Asparagus with a lemon slice on the side. She also enjoyed what presumably looked like mushroom and squash salad with truffle cheese. Apart from mushrooms, this salad included some lettuce with sauces. The couple surely made sure to keep up with their greens, as they ordered a spinach salad separately.

Vivek Dahiya also shared snippets from the food diaries. The clip, on his Instagram stories, opens with him sipping red wine, and this is when the camera pans towards an extremely appetising pizza. It looks like the couple has been loving asparagus lately, as they ordered, asparagus and truffle Pizza, with some arugula on top.

Are you drooling already? Wait, the dessert is still pending. It appears that Vivek Dahiya's sweet tooth was in a dilemma, as he couldn't decide what to eat first. Kulfi or what seemingly looked like Pablo cheese tart. Well, that confusion was put to rest when he decided to eat both. Two kulfis were served on a plate filled with ice cubes. They were garnished with dry fruits and mint leaves. Tart, on the other hand, was served with a crumb bed.

Here's a few glimpse of their indulgences for you:

Photo Credit: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Just a few days back, Divyanka Tripathi was at an organic winery in South Africa. The actress dropped a video while detailing her experience in the wine cellar. She shared the clip with the caption, “Wine Tour: Part Two Completely Organic Wine being made in Avondale Paarl.”

Wishing Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya a very happy anniversary.