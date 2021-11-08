TV actress Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her husband actor Vivek Dahiya's birthday with a bang. The couple is currently in Dubai. What's better than a food treat to celebrate a special one's birthday? The couple dived into a gastronomic birthday treat where the showstopper was a delicious melting chocolate bomb. In the videos that Divyanka shared on Instagram Stories, we could spot a waiter pouring molten chocolate over a hard chocolate hemisphere. The gooey molten chocolate dripped onto the plate, where a "Happy Birthday" note was written in green. Vivek Dahia called it "death by chocolate" in the video.





Soon, we noticed that the chocolate sphere caved in and showed a vanilla ice cream inside. Stunning birthday treat, isn't it?

A chocolaty birthday treat

This wasn't the only chocolaty treat that the couple had. Vivek's birthday celebrations also featured a chocolate pastry that had swirly patterns on top and a few sliced berries. On the plate was written with molten chocolate, "Happy Birthday, Vivek."

A delicious birthday treat

Other snapshots from Vivek Dahiya's birthday celebrations featured more food items. From colourful salad bowls to exotic desserts, the treat was a foodie's delight, no doubt. It wasn't just the food that was lavish. The restaurant where Divyanka and Vivek went, too, was unique as it seated guests on chairs that hovered many feet above the ground. Here are more glimpses from Vivek's birthday celebrations:

Celebrations at Divyanka's place often include chocolate on the menu. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant received a congratulatory chocolate cake from her family even though she did not win the TV reality show. However, her family, much like her fans, called her "daredevil" for her efforts. The cake looked delicious with dark chocolate decorations and chocolate sticks on top.

Divyanka and her husband often indulge in cuisine from different cultures. When they were in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Divyanka decided to start her morning with Udaipuri kachori with kadhi. She was more than ready to ditch the regular pancakes for this traditional local dish. She wrote, "Keeping pancakes away for 'Udaipuri Kachori with Kadhi' this morning."

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya have proved once again that they can go to any lengths when it comes to food.