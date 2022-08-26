Thai cuisine is well known throughout the world for its potent aroma and hot flavours. The variety of Thai food is so extensive that you can never get enough of those fiery flavours. While there are many things to relish in this cuisine, the raw papaya salad has won many hearts! And it seems like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also loves the taste of this salad! Time and again, Divyanka Tripathi has proven her love for food. Her social media often features various indulgences from different cuisines. This time around, Divyanka was seen having a yummy raw papaya salad, and it looks so delicious that it will make you hungry for some of that goodness.





(Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi's Drool-Worthy Surprise From Hubby Vivek Is Going To Leave You Hankering For Some Sweet Indulgence)





Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share about her delightful salad. In the short video, you can see a person serving some of the raw papaya salad on her plate. Then she politely thanked him for helping her. In the story, she also wrote, "#RawPapaya Salad". Take a look at her full story below:





Isn't that looking delicious!? Well, Divyanka Tripathi's yummy Thai Salad has made us crave some of this deliciousness. And if you want to have it too, we have just the recipe you need to make it. This dish is a mix of sour, chilli, sweet, and spicy flavours. Plus, it becomes even more indulgent when it is topped with crunchy peanuts! This salad recipe is easy to make and you can have it any day! Take a look at the recipe below:

Raw Papaya Salad Recipe: Here's How To Make Raw Papaya Salad

Take a raw papaya and deseed it. Then peel it into thin slices. Crush garlic with a pestle, then add long beans and tomatoes and chillies and pound a few times to release juices. Dissolve the sugar, lime juice, and fish sauce in a separate cup. Now combine all ingredients and toss to combine. Serve this and enjoy!





(Also Read: Shrikhand Or Mishti Doi? Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Play The Guessing Game With Yummy Thali)





For the full recipe for this yummy raw papaya salad, click here.





Try out this delight and let us know how you found its taste.