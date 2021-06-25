The universal language of love is romance, holding hands and whispering sweet nothings to each other. But for us, the language of love is food. There is no better way to show your partner you love them and care for them than through delicious food. It could be cooking each other's favourite dishes or ordering some yummy food from their favourite restaurant. Nothing says ‘I love you' better than food. And it appears that TV actor Vivek Dahiya has the same belief as us. He surprised wife Divyanka Tripathi with some bubbly champagne and a decadent-looking 3-layer chocolate cake in her hotel room where she is currently in quarantine.





His sweet gesture for his wife made us go “aww” and also left us hungry for a slice of that yummy cake. Divyanka posted a picture of her delicious surprise on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Quarantine love arranged by hubby.” In the picture, she is also holding a little love letter from her husband.





The delicious chocolate cake also had a sweet little message for the actress that read, “Welcome back love.” A tad bit jealous? We wouldn't blame you.

Now, if Divyanka's decadent surprise from her husband has inspired you to whip up a delicious cake for your partner, let us help you. We have a list of sinfully delicious chocolate cakes you can bake for your loved ones and brighten their day.





1) Rich And Moist Chocolate Cake





Try this divine chocolate that will please your soul with every delicious gooey bite. It's guaranteed to make your day a super happy one with creamy chocolate frosting and extra chocolate chips because there is no such thing as too much chocolate.

2) Ragi Dark Chocolate Cake





Sinfully delicious and nutritious, this super yummy cake is the perfect guilt-free treat. It's made with healthy ragi flour and dark chocolate. Apart from being super soft and delicious, it's low on calories as well. What more could one ask for?

3) Eggless Chocolate Cake





This delectable chocolate cake is mixed with crunchy nuts and a super yummy chocolate icing that will leave you licking your fingers. It's an easy and eggless recipe, and will surely become a regular in your house to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings.

4) Pressure Cooker Cake





Don't have a microwave or oven? No problem! You need only a pressure cooker to bake this yummy soft and spongy chocolate cake. Apart from being delicious, it's a saver when you are craving a cake but there's a power cut at home.





Tell us in the comments below which of these delicious chocolate cakes you loved baking for your special someone.