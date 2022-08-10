Being a celebrity chef is no ordinary feat, but Gordon Ramsay makes it seem effortless. From some wonderful recipes to honest video reactions, Ramsay does it all. The witty chef is known for his harsh style of critiquing recipes that go viral on the internet. But does he himself have authentic recipes or does he steal them from somewhere else? Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to answer this question in the funniest way possible - through a dance video. The celebrity chef revealed the 'true source' of his recipes, none other than Jamie Oliver! Watch the full video here and trust us, you'll be in splits.

The video was shared by the official handle of Gordon Ramsay @gordongram. "I bet you are one of those chefs that steal other people's recipes," read the heading to the post. In the clip, Ramsay did his version of the recent dance trend on social media. He first denied the allegation that his recipes were copied, and then when he twisted and turned around, we saw a copy of Jamie Oliver's cookbook tucked into his pants. Thus, he jokingly said that the actual source of his recipes was the cookbook much to the internet's amusement. According to Mashed, Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver are popular chefs who have a long-standing feud and often take mischievous digs at each other every now and then.





Chef Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay often engage in hilarious banter.

The cheeky video shared by Ramsay has gone viral, receiving over 5.2 million views and 240k likes. According to the chef, the video was his daughter Tilly Ramsay's idea. "When you let Tilly Ramsay do your social media. Kid....my secrets out," wrote Gordon Ramsay in the caption of the post.





The video garnered thousands of comments and reactions from Gordon Ramsay's loyal fans. "We LOVE Tilly Ramsay. She keeps you fun and silly," wrote one fan while another said, "Uncle Gordon using that book as toilet paper!" Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver himself wrote in the comments section, "Copy of my new cookbook ONE heading your way when it's out in September then!"





What did you think of chef Gordon Ramsay's funny video about the true source of his recipes? Tell us in the comments.