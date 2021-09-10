Celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay is a name everyone is familiar with. Whether it is for the delicious food he makes, his multiple restaurants or his shows on television - he is a force to reckon with. We have also seen Ramsay become extremely popular across the internet for his funny reactions to cooking videos. The chef regularly shares his reaction videos on social media, in which he can be seen commenting on other chef's recipes with his characteristic wit and sarcasm. In one such video he recently shared, Gordon Ramsay is watching a video of lava being poured on a hot dog. Take a look at how he reacted:

(Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Gets Pranked By Daughter! 10 Million Views For Funny Video)





Shared on Instagram Reels by Gordon Ramsay's official handle @gordongram, the video has amassed over 3.2 million views. "American football is back tonight....but please don't do this at your tailgates this weekend ," he requested his followers in the caption. He was referring to the National Football League 2021 slated to begin soon.





In the clip that Gordon Ramsay shared, a thick yellow substance was being poured over a hot dog. At first, Ramsay thought it was some sort of heated mustard. Then he realised it was hot lava being poured over a hot dog. "Seriously? Lava on a hot dog," he asked with raised eyebrows. "What in the hell are you doing to that hot dog? Stop it!" Internet users agreed with him about the bizarre burnt hot dog. "This is horrible," wrote one user while another said, "Where do you even get lava for your hot dog?"





This is not the only reaction video that Gordon Ramsay has shared in the recent past. The chef had earlier posted a video of a bizarre sandwich that he encountered online. "Don't go too crazy this Sunday !! And don't beat your meat ," he said in the caption. Take a look:

What did you think of Gordon Ramsay's funny reaction videos? Tell us in the comments below.